What — or where — is that? Jan. 7, 2023

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

The striking semicircle of statues in Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery (see below) was no mystery to Roger McKeon and Pat Hanson, who emailed us with the correct identification.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Barbara Vandenbergh was right on the money on our Facebook page, and Liza Reilly phoned to say she knew the statues well. “My parents and an aunt and many friends are buried there,” Liza said.

According to Father Peter DeSanctis, pastor of our Lady of the Isle, the statues are of Jesus’s apostles, and were secured by Father Virgil Power, Father DeSanctis’s predecessor, more than 40 years go from a retreat house in North Haven.

They have graced the cemetery ever since.