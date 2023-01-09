Daily Update: Abnormally dry conditions prevail, Blood drive set for Jan. 19
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Monday, January 9, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island blood drive set for Jan. 19
‘Abnormally dry’ or ‘moderate drought’ conditions prevail on Island
Accessory dwelling units top affordable housing focus
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck man charged with forcibly touching a patient in Riverside
2022 Public Servant of the Year: Carolyn Peabody
Boys Basketball: Undefeated no longer, Mattituck meets its match in Southampton
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Police: 47-year-old Flanders man shot in the head in Riverhead; no arrests made
Riverhead Ciderhouse seeks to legalize expansion; hearing set for Feb. 2
2022 Public Servants of the Year: Steve Shauger & Kristy Verity
Riverhead woman charged with leaving the scene of fatal pedestrian crash
Girls Basketball: Despite losses, Riverhead coach stays positive
Shoreham-Wading River grad publishes poetry anthology exploring grief
NORTHFORKER
Ian Wile is northforker’s Person of the Year for 2022
The things we’re looking forward to in 2023
One Minute on the North Fork: Sunset at Bailie Beach Park
Five winter walks to take on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
The comeback: Canoe Place Inn is ready to receive
Ma’s House in Southampton bolsters BIPOC artists with new funding for its residency program
Baker alert: Java Nation’s chocolate stash
WEATHER
There’s a chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m. and clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.