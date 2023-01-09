Weather Service: Possible morning rain/snow mix

Just after dawn in Dering Harbor. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Monday morning could see a rain/snow mix between 8 and 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be cloudy, with gradual clearing, and by Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny.

The NWS is calling for temperatures to reach a high of 42 degrees, with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight’s Island forecast is for cold and clear skies, with a low right around the freezing mark of 32 degrees, and winds from the west at 9 mph.