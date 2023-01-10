Daily Update: Preservation board discusses property use, See what’s happening at the library

(Reporter file)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Preservation board advises temporary use of site

It’s January — now what? The Library can help you stay active, mentally and physically

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner, Jan. 9, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Polar Bears to host ‘Splash for CAST’ in East Marion

2022 Businessperson of the Year: Fred Schultz

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Retrial begins for woman accused of fatal shooting in Aquebogue in 2020

Mangonadas, chamangos will be on the menu at the new Mexicandy slated to open this spring

Federal grant would provide public water to 98 Calverton homes

2022 Business of the Year: The Suffolk Theater

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Native sells donated clothing to raise funds for local charities

North Fork Dream Home: Old world charm in quaint New Suffolk

SOUTHFORKER

Justin’s Chop Shop in Westhampton Beach to reopen this week

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 23.