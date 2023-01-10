Shelter Island Lions call for nominees for it’s Citizenship Award

The Shelter Island Lions Club is searching for the recipient of its prestigious 2023 Citizenship Award.

Nomination forms appear on the club’s website at shelterislandlions.org/citizenship-award-form/.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 17.

The club seeks nominations of a person or persons who have demonstrated outstanding voluntary services to the Shelter Island community.

Anyone in the community can file a nomination, whether or not they are a Lions Club member.

Ken and Marilynn Pysher were honored in 2022 with the Citizenship Award, which was given for their service through Lions Club activities and, individually for their service to the wider community.

The 2023 recipient will be named in the spring and feted at a dinner in May.

Those filing a nomination should include information about their choice. Completed forms can be emailed to [email protected]; faxed to 631-749-1818; mailed to Shelter Island Lions Club, Attn: Citizenship Award Committee, P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964.

They may also be handed to any member of the Citizenship Award Committee.

Committee members are Dr. Frank Adipietro, Police Chief Jim Read, member Frank Vecchio and Justice Court Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt.