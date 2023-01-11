Daily Update: Ode to bygone ferry, Lions club seeks nominees for Citizenship Award
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
‘The Daddy Ferry:’ A Shelter Island remembrance
Girls basketball team is re-invigorated coming back after two rough seasons
Shelter Island Lions call for nominees for its Citizenship Award
Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor from Congressman Nick LaLota
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Remembering Anne Trimble, 70, ‘A very special person’
Village, State park partner on Christmas tree reuse program
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Sewers — key to redevelopment — slated for Riverside under $5M grant
Students from Riverhead, SWR selected for All-Eastern music ensemble
NORTHFORKER
Axe & Smash Axe Throwing Lounge opens inside Mattituck Cinemas Thursday
Q&A: Local boutique owners talk fashion trends for 2023
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Keftedes (Greek meatballs)
South Fork Dream Home: Charming and chill in Water Mill
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.