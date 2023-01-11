Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 11, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

A 64-year-old Shelter Island man was arrested after he was stopped on Grand Avenue on Dec. 20 at 12:37 p.m. John Restrepo was detained after Police received a 911 call about a man acting confused and behaving erratically. Police said Mr. Restrepo was intoxicated and they found an open alcoholic container in the vehicle. The vehicle was also determined to be unregistered, according to the report. Mr. Restrepo was held at Police Headquarters and later released on an appearance ticket to return for arraignment at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

A Jamesport woman, Ange Hernandez-Ochoa, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the second degree and unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the wake of an accident that occurred on North Ferry Road in the Center on Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Police said M.D. LopezGonzales, of Greenport, reported he was northbound in a 1995 Honda following a 2005 Nissan driven by Ms. Hernandez-Ochoa and a slippery roadway prohibited his stopping in time to avoid a collision. No one was injured and the drivers exchanged information at the scene and agreed to get estimates of damage to their vehicles. But a subsequent check led to the charges that were brought against Ms. Hernandez-Ochoa.

An accident occurred on South Ferry Road on Jan. 3 at 9:14 p.m. when a 2021 Ford pickup truck driven by Thomas J. Linzer, of Shelter Island Heights, was northbound and struck a deer, damaging the front and passenger side of his vehicle.

ALARMS

Shelter Island Firefighters responded to a report of a dumpster fire at a Center business on Jan. 2 at 7 a.m. They determined the fire was caused by employees having disposed of hot coals in the dumpster that overnight resulted in the fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Smoke in a dryer at a West Neck house was reported on Jan. 6 at 10:06 a.m. Firefighters said they thought the problem was likely a clogged dryer vent and advised the caller to notify the manufacturer to clear the vent.

Firefighters responded to an alarm in a West Neck basement on Jan. 6 at 1:06 p.m., determining the alarm was triggered by food preparation and was a false alarm.

A smoke detector alarm in the Menantic area on Jan. 2 at 3:58 p.m. turned out to be a false alarm.

OTHER REPORTS

A Hay Beach resident reported on Jan. 7 at 11:05 a.m. what was characterized as grand larceny, but didn’t identify what was missing.

A petit larceny from a vehicle parked in the Heights was reported to police on Jan. 6 at 10:06 a.m.

A downed wire on a roadway on Ram Island was reported on Jan. 7 at 8:04 a.m. Police closed the roadway and directed traffic until a PSEG-crew arrived to remove the live wire.

A complainant in the Center sought police assistance to locate a missing person not heard from in more than four months. The report was filed on Jan. 3 at 11:27 a.m.

Police conducted a well-being check in the Center on Jan. 3 at 10:08 p.m.

A boat and trailer parked on a roadway in front of a driveway was reported as posing a hazardous condition. Police investigated on Jan. 5 at 12:50 p.m. and the owner said it was in the right of way that is part of her property. Police could not immediately determine if the boat and trailer were legally parked. The complainant was trying to back a vehicle out of a driveway.

A Center resident reported receiving multiple calls on her cellphone she thought were scams. She reported the calls to police on Jan. 6 at 12:45 a.m. and said she had divulged no personal information. She was advised to check her credit reports and instructed her on how to block suspected scam callers on her phone.

On Jan. 5 at 2:40 p.m., a woman in the Center reported unwanted calls and letters from her ex-husband. Police told the man to cease contact and he agreed.

A South Ferry employee found two bicycles on the property and reported the information to police on Jan. 4 at 12:46 p.m.

Police responded to a call about an unknown man climbing through a window in a Center building on Jan. 3 at 1:59 p.m. The man said he was a national field representative for a reverse mortgage company and was sent to winterize the premises. The company and owner confirmed that the man was allowed to enter the house.

Police assisted a Hay Beach resident to unlock his truck on Jan. 4 at 5:40 p.m. A Center resident called for assistance to gain access to a vehicle on Jan. 8 at 12:33 a.m.

A West Neck resident reported a person at his door on Jan. 6 at 3:04 p.m. causing an unidentified disturbance. He asked that the report be documented and said he planned to install a camera and advise police of any further incidents.

Police assisted a caller at South Ferry to exit a vehicle and be taken to the caller’s residence on Jan. 7 at 10:23 p.m.

A Center resident complained about hedge trimming on a neighbor’s property, but determined the workers had marked off the property lines and no trimming had occurred on the neighbor’s property. She asked to document the complaint that she filed on Jan. 5 at 3:07 p.m.

Officers conducted two radar enforcement checks — one on Jan. 6 at 8:10 a.m. on Cartwright Road, and a second on Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. in the Heights with no violations reported.

Police conducted three distracted driving enforcement checks. One in the Center on Jan. 4 at 11:38 a.m. that resulted in one verbal warning; a second on Jan. 5 at 8:30 a.m. in the Center where no violations were found; and the third on Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m. in the Center that also resulted in no violations.

An officer responded to handle school crossing duty on Jan. 4 at 7:22 a.m.

Department members handled several administrative responsibilities involving reports that had to be filed with New York State and Suffolk County agencies.

An officer performed daily rainfall monitoring between Dec. 26 and Jan. 6, providing readings to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation pertinent to the Dering Harbor Conditional Shellfishing Program.

ANIMALS

The animal control officer (ACO) responded to a report of an owl in distress in the Center on Jan. 4 at 7:41 a.m.; the owl couldn’t be found.

A barking dog was reported in the Center by a caller on Jan. 8 at 9:38 p.m. A police officer responded but could not locate any dog barking in the area.

A dog reported missing by an owner at 12 a.m. Jan. 4 in the Menantic area was found prior to the arrival of the ACO.

There were two complaints of dogs running at large in the Center, but none were located. The first call came on Jan. 2 at 3:39 p.m. and the second report came on Jan. 5 at 4:28 p.m.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to three calls. On Jan. 6 at 3:38 p.m. they transported a patient to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. A second patient was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital on Jan. 8 at 11:15 p.m. At 12:57 p.m. Jan. 8 EMS transported a patient to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.