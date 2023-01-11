Watching you like a …

(Credit: Jim Colligan)

This red-tailed hawk was spotted patiently watching and waiting along a roadside this week.

According to the Audubon Field Guide to North American Birds, these beautiful creatures are the most widespread large hawk in America, and are “bulky and broad-winged, designed for effortless soaring.”

They like open country, but also can be seen on roadside poles, before gliding over fields.

The Field Guide describes the red-tail’s courtship rituals as “male and female soaring in high circles, with shrill cries. Males may fly high and then dive repeatedly in spectacular maneuvers … and may catch prey and pass it to the female in flight.”