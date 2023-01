Early morning sky with a reef of clouds. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

It will be a cold and cloudy Sunday for Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Temperatures will reach just above 40 degrees, but a north wind at 16 to 18 mph, with gusts up to 29 mph, will make it feel more like 20 to 30 degrees.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 29 degrees. The wind will remain steady at about 18 mph, bringing wind chill values between 20 to 25 degrees.