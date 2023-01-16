Ram’s Head Inn dock discussion postponed

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The planned Town Board discussion of the Ram’s Head Inn dock application, originally planned for Tuesday’s work session, has been postponed to Jan. 24 at the 1 p.m session.

The change of schedule came from Kristina Martin Majdisova, administrative assistant to the Town Board and the town attorney.

She said the postponement came because of a scheduling conflict of Timothy Hill, the attorney handling the issue for the Town Board, since Town Attorney Stephen Kiely and Supervisor Gerry Siller have had to recuse themselves.

Both men are being sued in connection with an order by the Town Board to make the Causeway dock unusable.