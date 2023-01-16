What is that? Jan. 16, 2023

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Most respondents replied that last week’s mystery photo (see below) was a Coke machine (duh), but only Rich Surozenski, on our Facebook page, correctly identified its location, under a tree at the Whale’s Tale, the iconic Shelter Island mini-golf course and ice cream parlor.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Owner Erich Inzerillo will celebrate his 22nd season this spring at the intersection of Manwaring, Manhanset, Ram Island and St. Mary’s roads.

Founded in the 1930’s, the Whale’s Tale has seen significant upgrades year-by-year by Mr. Inzerillo.

“I love my customers,” he told the Reporter on the 20th anniversary of his ownership.

Another mystery to solve — what “tale” does Shelter Island’s Whale have to tell?