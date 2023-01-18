Three of five Town Board members stepping down at year’s end: Siller, Colligan, Ianfolla won’t be on November ballot

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

If there was any doubt about the constitution of the Town Board in terms of who would or wouldn’t seek re-election in November, it was dispelled by Councilman Jim Colligan at Tuesday’s work session. He announced 60% of the current Board will not be seeking re-election.

Only Councilwomen Amber Brach-Williams and Meg Larsen will be returning to serve in 2024, both elected to four-year terms in 2021.

Shelter Island Town Supervisor Gerry Siller. (Credit: Judy Card photo)

Mr. Colligan has made frequent references to not seeking re-election. Supervisor Gerry Siller had originally said he would serve only two, two-year terms, but hasn’t previously stated he wouldn’t seek re-election in November.

BJ Ianfolla has been completing the term of former councilman Mike Bebon and would have had to run for her own full term in November. But it’s now clear she won’t be running in November.

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla. (Reporter file photo)

Mr. Colligan said he hopes people interested in serving on the Town Board will make their interests known early so they can be prepped on pending issues and current Board members can answer questions about what is involved in serving.

Councilman Jim Colligan. (Julie Lane photo)

The councilman noted this is the first time he can remember so many seats will be open, but thought it would be good to bring in new members with fresh viewpoints.