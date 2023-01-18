Daily Update: Parents pack school board meeting to protest program, Details released on police and highway contracts
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
School Program aimed at teaching empathy condemned: Parents pack Board of Ed meeting to protest
Sylvester Manor concerned about proposed wastewater site
Details released on Police, Highway Department contracts
Shelter Island Jr. High volleyball girls close a season to remember
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CAST plans first coffeehouse event featuring stories of social justice
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Officials: Daniel Preston’s death won’t hurt EPCAL sale
NORTHFORKER
Made on the North Fork: Tattoo Art with Taboo
Where to keep warm while enjoying wine outside this winter
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Mary’s mulligatawny soup
South Fork Dream Home: An East Hampton enclave with history and style
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34.