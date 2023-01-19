Daily Update: How cheerleading coach empowers girls, Media group names new executive editor
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island cheerleading coach sees girls empowered by sport
Times Review team welcomes new executive editor: Brendan O’Connor brings decades of digital and print media experience
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers, Jan. 19, 2023
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events, Jan. 19, 2023
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 18, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Jacqueline Martinez takes over as director at the Southold senior center
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Police: Man attacked with a baseball bat in the parking lot of Riverhead apartment complex
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of Jan. 19
Wines By Nature to host tasting of the North Fork’s smallest wineries
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: The Guadalajara
WEATHER
It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.