Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events, Jan. 19, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for Zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting & Crochet Club: Monday, 5:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive Zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

Oreo Truffles (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Making chocolate dipped Oreo truffles. Messy? Maybe. Delicious? Absolutely. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

Skating party (Ages 10+) 1-3 p.m. Roller rink at Greenport American Legion. Contact Sara at the library. silibrary.org Permission slips are required. Hot chocolate will be served. Skaters will meet at the ferry.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

Paper Plate Snowman Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5) This adorable snowman is a fun craft for those days when it’s too cold to go outside. It’s super easy and perfect for little fingers. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

Tween Graphic Novel Club, 4 p.m. January meeting of the graphic novel book club, discussing January’s book, Invisible, and picking the book for February. Snacks, drinks, and plenty of book talk. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Acadia’s Top Ten – A National Park Program, 7 p.m. (Zoom) What makes Maine’s Acadia National Park… Acadia? Ranger Brooke will present a slideshow showcasing the sites and resources that are protected in this ecologically diverse National Park. This is a shared program from the North Shore Public Library. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

Trivia with Bob DeStefano, 7 p.m. Trivia Master Bob DeStefano returns with another round of “Battle of the Brains.” Test your knowledge in a wide variety of subjects against that of your neighbors. Always a great time. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, January 23, 2023

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

RECREATION COMMITTEE

Monday, January 23, 2023

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, January 23, 2023

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

January 23, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.