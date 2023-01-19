Times Review team names new executive editor

Brendan O’Connor is the new executive editor of Times Review Media. (Credit: Lily Parnell)

Brendan O’Connor, a veteran journalist with more than 20 years’ experience in national print and digital media, has joined Times Review Media Group as executive editor.

His most recent position was as an editor for CNN Business. Prior to that, Mr. O’Connor served as managing editor at Crain’s New York Business, overseeing all print, digital and live event content. He also worked for many years as a senior editor at ESPN Magazine.

“We’re constantly focused on reinvesting back into our brands,” said Times Review publisher Andrew Olsen. “Getting someone with Brendan’s experience and talent to lead our newsroom is a big win.”

Mr. Olsen said he was impressed with Mr. O’Connor’s experience running teams in today’s multi-channel publishing environment. “We are really pleased with how focused Brendan is on recruiting and leading our team of journalists for our expanding news and lifestyle brands,” he said.

Mr. Olsen said that current executive editor Steve Wick “will continue to provide his vast knowledge of local issues to Times Review Media Group by working with us in a senior editor role, leading the news brands, with an emphasis on The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review.”

A longtime summer resident, Mr. O’Connor relocated to Westhampton Beach in 2020 with his wife and family.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to build on the solid foundations of the Times Review Media Group family,” Mr. O’Connor said. “Amplifying the trusted voices of the TRMG news brands — The Suffolk Times, Shelter Island Reporter and Riverhead News-Review — alongside our growing Northforker, Southforker and Long Island Wine Press lifestyle titles, will be a key focus as we enhance our digital platforms to better serve a new generation of readers.”