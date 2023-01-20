Daily Update: Winter activities for children, Letters to the Editor

Alex Burkly making a snowflake in Mashomack’s Saturday seedlings program. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A wide world of winter activity for Shelter Island children: Skating, crafts, nature and fun

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Jan. 20, 2023

Ageless beauty on Shelter Island

Island boys varsity basketball team loses to Ross School: Showing marked improvement on offense

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local tragedy inspires youth novel about opioid addiction

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Aspiring journalists in Wading River collaborate with students in Queens

Boys Basketball: Rough night for Riverhead at home

NORTHFORKER

Where to catch live music this winter

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Jan. 21

SOUTHFORKER

New York Wine of the Week: 2020 Lieb Cabernet Franc, $35

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30 percent chance for showers after 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 31.