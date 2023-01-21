What is that? Jan. 20, 2023
If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.
Roger McKeon correctly identified last week’s mystery photo via email as the Shelter Island Heights Firehouse (see right).
And Rich Surozenski answered the call correctly on our Facebook page.
Last August, plans were approved to spruce up and improve the 1895-constructed structure.
The building will be handicapped accessible and a bathroom installed on the second floor with a shower that could be used by firefighters after returning from any call where they may have been exposed to contaminated materials.