Daily Update: Superintendent apologizes over controversial program, Island blood drive to benefit 102 recipients

Islanders and technicians at the Community Center Jan. 19 during the Island’s winter blood drive. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

School Superintendent apologizes, controversial program is canned

102 recipients to benefit from Island blood drive

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner: Jan 21, 2023

Going bats: Animal Control Officer Zahler rescues the critters

Three incumbents, one newcomer elected to Library Board

Shelter Island High School student’s appeal could spark an Island soccer team

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board hires consultants to study battery energy storage for $10,000

Editorial: Questions arise over battery energy storage systems

Police Blotters: Two women arrested for drug possession on West Main Street

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Five inducted into Greenport High School’s Hall of Fame

Boys Basketball: Turnovers prove costly as Smithtown Christian tops Greenport

Blotter: Man seriously injured after collision with tractor trailer in Mattituck

NORTHFORKER

Long Island Restaurant Week: A guide to prix fixe specials on the East End

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s annual North Fork Chili Cook-Off returns Feb. 5

One Minute on the North Fork: Golden Hour at Indian Island County Park

These homes for sale on the North Fork will keep you warm all winter

SOUTHFORKER

Here’s to me: Solo, sewn-up or split, this new bubbly is all about celebrating life