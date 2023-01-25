Daily Update: Historical society planning summer programs for kids, Island track teams in league championships
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Historical Society plans summer programs for kids: Creative activities on the horizon
Island track teams in league championships: Andrea Napoles breaks school record, earns All-League honor
Shelter Island Justice Court reports, Jan. 25, 2023
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 24, 2023
Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Hermann Erich Friederich von Carp Jr.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Boys Basketball: Tuckers earn decisive victory over Settlers, 70-39
Comedy night fundraiser nets over $7K for North Fork Animal Welfare League
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Girls Basketball: Shoreham-Wading River stays undefeated as team looks toward playoffs
Central Islip woman found guilty of murdering Aquebogue man
Riverhead Tomcats manager retiring after 14 seasons, team to merge with North Fork Ospreys
NORTHFORKER
Laurel Antiques offers elegant trinkets and Amish-made furniture
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: Add a little spice to your life with this Sag Harbor saltbox
Calling all actors! Audition for the 2023 Bay Street Theater Mainstage Season