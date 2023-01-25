Daily Update: Historical society planning summer programs for kids, Island track teams in league championships

Madison Sojahan (lane 7) at the 55m race start at Ocean Breeze in Staten Island. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Historical Society plans summer programs for kids: Creative activities on the horizon

Island track teams in league championships: Andrea Napoles breaks school record, earns All-League honor

Shelter Island Justice Court reports, Jan. 25, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 24, 2023

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Hermann Erich Friederich von Carp Jr.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Boys Basketball: Tuckers earn decisive victory over Settlers, 70-39

Comedy night fundraiser nets over $7K for North Fork Animal Welfare League

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Girls Basketball: Shoreham-Wading River stays undefeated as team looks toward playoffs

Central Islip woman found guilty of murdering Aquebogue man

Riverhead Tomcats manager retiring after 14 seasons, team to merge with North Fork Ospreys

NORTHFORKER

Laurel Antiques offers elegant trinkets and Amish-made furniture

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Add a little spice to your life with this Sag Harbor saltbox

Calling all actors! Audition for the 2023 Bay Street Theater Mainstage Season