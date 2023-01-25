Historical Society plans summer programs for kids: Creative activities on the horizon

Outdoor summer fun includes learning about storytelling, songs, dances and creating a show to share with parents and friends, as shown in this theater camp at the History Center. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Historical Society is busy preparing exhibits for the coming year, and plans for a young people’s program have just been announced.

This summer, Brooklyn Acting Lab will be offering an immersive and collaborative two-week summer theater camp for youth ages 6 to 12 at The Shelter Island History Center.

Campers will tell stories and develop characters, sing, dance and build an original show to share with families and friends.

The program is featured on the Historical Society’s Facebook page.

Summer is an active season at the History Center, with the popular Havens Farmers Market open on Saturdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend, and other programs that have traditionally engaged Island children in learning about the Island’s history through crafts and cultural activities.

For further information, email: [email protected] or phone 631-749-0025.