Jake Card part of pro-am winning team

Jay (Jake) Card III (Credit: Reporter file )

Last week, in Naples Fla., it happened.

Playing the Naples National Golf Club, the Island’s touring professional golfer, Jay “Jake” Card III, was on the course with former Gardiner’s Country Club Bay member Bryan Hanypsiak in a Pro-Member competition.

The team competition was won by Jake and Bryan, while Jake won the Individual Pro event and picked up winner’s checks for both events. Way to go, guys.

To me, it sounds like they’re mixing work and pleasure down south in January.

Keep it going and enjoy the rest of the winter.