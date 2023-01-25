Shelter Island boys basketball team, taking losses but showing fight as the season progresses

Sebastian Romero came up big off the bench for the Islanders scoring three field goals against Smithtown Christian on Tuesday. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

Shelter Island’s boys varsity basketball team hosted the Knights from Smithtown Christian on Tuesday, dropping a Division 5 game 73-32.

The Knights were led by junior guard Nehemiah Yuen with a game high 19 points, and teammates Isaiah McCarter (16 points) and Lorenzo Crilly (10 points) combined for an additional 26 points.

The Islanders were led by Sophomore Harrison Weslek scoring a team high 16 points. Coach Zack Mundy singled out Harrison Clark for his aggressive rebounding and solid defense.

The coach also praised Sebastian Romero, who came off the bench to score three big field goals for 6 points.

In the 1st quarter the Islanders found themselves down 10-0 but went on an 8-6 run to close the gap to 16-8.

In the 2nd quarter, Harrison Weslek fought for an offensive rebound, then found his brother Evan, for a 3-point shot that saw nothing but net. But the Knights, who were now playing their starting five, went on a 24-0 run to blow the game open. The Islanders found themselves down 42-13 at intermission.

During the 3rd quarter, the Islanders battled and cut the lead to 53-23, with Harrison Weslek scoring 8 of the teams 10 points.

The Knights enjoyed a 20-9 advantage in the final quarter.

Overall, the much taller Knights dominated the backboards and took advantage of their height getting the ball inside for easy lay-ups and too many second and third opportunities off offensive rebounds.

On a positive note, the Islanders seemed to run a more disciplined offense, with better passing and more cutters, especially in the opening quarter. The coaches tried to play both a 2-3 zone and a man-to-man defense throughout the game.

Two points that were emphasized at halftime and at the end of the game, were to not leave your feet on defense trying to block shots and to front the low post, especially against a bigger team that liked getting the ball inside.

The Islanders will be hosting Greenport on Saturday, Jan 28 at noon, as well as The Ross School on Monday, Jan. 30 at 5:45 p.m.

Come on out and support your team!