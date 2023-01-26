Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Jan. 26, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email

[email protected] for Zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting & Crochet Club: Monday, 5:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at

silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive Zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up:

631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays, 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 – SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

Paper Plate Snowman Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5) This adorable snowman is a fun craft for those days when it’s too cold to go outside. It’s super easy and perfect for little fingers. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

Tween Graphic Novel Club, 4 p.m. January meeting of the graphic novel book club. The club will be discussing January’s book, Invisible, and picking the book for February. Snacks, drinks and plenty of book talk. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

DIY Marshmallow Squishie (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Ever wanted to make your own soft squishy? Now you can make the cutest marshmallows you’ve ever seen. This can be done with basic sewing skills or with hot glue. Visit silibrary.org to register.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Acadia’s Top Ten – A National Park Program, 7 p.m. (Zoom) What makes Maine’s Acadia National Park… Acadia? Ranger Brooke will present a slideshow showcasing the sites and resources that are protected in this ecologically diverse National Park. This is a shared program from the North Shore Public Library. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

Trivia with Bob DeStefano, 7 p.m. Trivia Master Bob DeStefano returns with another round of “Battle of the Brains.” Test your knowledge in a wide variety of subjects against that of your neighbors. Always a great time. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

Shakespeare in Community Online – Henry VI – Part III, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) After York asserts claim to the throne, Henry makes York his heir thereby disinheriting his own son. Queen Margaret goes after and then kills York, and York’s son Edward seizes the throne. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Barbara PYM Book Club – Excellent Women, 2 p.m. (Zoom) The first book in this series, Excellent Women, centers around Mildred Lathbury, a mild-mannered spinster in 1950s England who becomes involved in the lives of her eccentric new neighbors, reflecting a world of careful manners and repressed desires. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

MONDAY, JANUARY 30

Mystery Book Club – After All I’ve Done by Mina Hardy, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Diana Sparrow is missing a few months of her memories after an accident left her injured five months ago. She’s started having recurring nightmares about the night of the accident that feel so real she wonders what really happened. This psychological thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, January 31, 1 – 3 PM

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, January 31, 6 – 8 PM

BOARD OF ETHICS

Thursday, February 2, 1 – 2 PM

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, February 2, 6 – 7 PM