Daily Update: Celebrating the Reporter’s People of the Year, New effort to revive bay scallops
Here are the headlines for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Celebrating Times Review Media Group’s People of the Year
Partnership seeks to revive bay scallops
Changes envisioned in preservation purchases
Fighting destructive tree disease
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
PBMC launches new renal therapy option for dialysis patients
Featured Letter: Now is the time for action in our village
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New Wildcat Bagel eatery celebrates SWR athletes
DA: Wading River woman indicted for impersonating NYPD officer
NORTHFORKER
Local experts offer up their tips for staying healthy in the winter
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Jan. 28
SOUTHFORKER
The comeback: Canoe Place Inn is ready to receive
Southside Sips: Mezcal Old-Fashioned
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the
National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 and 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 32.
