Daily Update: Osprey population thrives on Shelter Island, History Center welcomes new archivist

An adult osprey returns to the nest on Shelter Island to be with his mate and their fledglings. (Credit: Don Bindler)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Report: East End osprey population continues to thrive: 71 sites monitored on Shelter Island

History Center welcomes new archivist: Kaitlin Ketcham has deep Island roots

Shelter Island Justice Court reports: Jan. 30, 2023

New National Honor Society members inducted

The beautiful game’ on Shelter Island: Students push to make soccer a school sport

Reel Point solution at least 10 years away

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Girls Basketball: Mattituck clinches playoff spot with victory over Greenport

Another delay in child pornography case as Damon Rallis’ hearing adjourned until March

Editorial: Two downtown movie palaces must be saved

Southold Blotter: Police respond to report of fight at quinceañera

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Board of Education approves new slate of courses for 2023-2024 school year

Boys Basketball: SWR drops key game, but playoff hopes still alive

Police Blotters: Grand larceny reported at Polo outlet, Juvenile arrested for burglary

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon at the Long Island Aquarium’s Butterfly Garden

What’s for sale on the North Fork: Cozy cottages in Southold

Seven ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

In Hampton Bays, Paola Patina’s Bon Amour is ready to play cupid

HarborFrost lights up Sag Harbor this Saturday

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the

National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain and snow showers before 3 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 37.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

