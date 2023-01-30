Island girls track team send three to county championships

Three Island athletes are moving up to the championship level on Feb. 4th. Clockwise from top left, Sophie Clark, Andrea Napoles and Kaitlyn Gulluscio. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island School girls track team will send three athletes to the Section XI Small School County Championships this Saturday, Feb. 4th at Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus.

Andrea Napoles will represent the Islanders in the 1,500-meter race walk.

Andrea broke her week-old school record last Saturday by another 20 seconds, coming in 4th place at the Art Mitchell Invitational with a time of 9:37.5. Andrea is currently ranked 7th in the county among small schools, which is a designation given to any high school with an enrollment of under 900 students.

Sophie Clark and Kaitlyn Gulluscio will be participating in the shot put event at the county championships. Sophie is ranked 9th in the county, and Kaitlyn is ranked 18th.

The season came to a finale for a good part of the team at last Saturday’s invitational.

MacKenzie Speece placed first in her heat of the 600 meters for a season best 2:06.8.

Freshman Elena Schack ran her best race of the season in the 1,500 meters event, finishing with a time of 7:02.1.

Freshman Madison Sobejana had a personal best in the 55 meters with a time of 9.3 seconds.

Junior Susanne Kane ran a solid double in the 55 meters and 300 meters, continuing to improve her performances with every race this season.