Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 31,2023

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Accident

Jon Semlear of Sag Harbor was planning to exit a South Ferry boat and head north on South Ferry Road on Jan. 26. The electric gate had swung fully open, signaling him to leave the ferry. As he pulled forward, the gate began to close. A South Ferry employee said the gate is designed to stay open but inadvertently started to close due to high winds on that day.

Mr. Semlear hit the gate resulting in damage to both his pickup and the gate estimated, in the draft report, to cost over $1,000.

Summonses

Kevin M. McCafferty, Shelter Island, reported his vehicle was disabled in the Center on Jan. 23. An officer responded and assisted him, following Mr. McCafferty to his residence, where he was issued two tickets — for driving an uninspected vehicle and operating with a suspended/revoked registration.

Other reports

Officers conducted nine radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on Jan. 24 through Jan. 27 in the Heights, the Center, Cartwright, Menantic and West Neck, resulting in five warnings and no tickets.

On Jan 23, police responded to a caller who had received several unwanted phone calls — a financial crime investigation. That day another caller reported several grocery bags of empty beer cans in a Center woods.

Police received a report of a driver unable to maintain the lane in the Center on Jan. 23. The car and driver were located and issued a warning.

On the 25th, police received a second report of multiple unwanted phone calls. An officer blocked the number and advised the couple not to answer calls from unknown or unlisted numbers.

A Center caller told police on Jan. 27 that a neighbor’s landscaper was shoveling leaves onto his property. Police contacted the landscaper. The complainant also wanted this incident documented due to previous incidents with the neighbor. He was advised by police that this situation alone was not a violation but any future occurrences should be noted.

A U. S. Coast Guard Mayday distress call was sent out on Jan. 28 to Southold and Shelter Island police in addition to Suffolk County aviation. A thorough search of the area found no evidence of boats; no boats were reported on the North Ferry Company’s radar. The search was suspended by the USCG the following day.

Police followed up on a prior criminal case on Jan. 29.

In other incidents during the week: police had court duties; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) to 6th graders; responded to two lost and found reports; attended rifle requalification training; made a well-being check; provided a lift assist; posted administrative reports to Suffolk County police; and patrolled a varsity basketball game.

Alarms

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two fire alarms in Shorewood and West Neck on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28. Both were false alarms.

Animals

A 2-foot-long snake was reported on a deck in Longview; the animal control officer (ACO) recognized it as a garter snake, which returned to its nest on its own.

An injured deer on the side of a Hay Beach road was put down by police. A caller reported that a deer was possibly shot on his property; police are investigating.

A dog at large in Cartwright was reported to the ACO who called the owner; the dog returned home on its own.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital and responded to a second who refused further medical attention.