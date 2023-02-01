Daily Update: In-person quorum rules disrupts committee meetings, Shelter Island police blotter
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
In-person quorum mandate disrupts Town committees
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 31, 2023
Porters and Ravens defeat Islanders: Coaches stress ‘blue collar’ basketball
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck movie theater dropping first-run films
Boston-based real estate firm purchases Greenporter Hotel
Boys Basketball: Greenport takes home loss to Smithtown Christian
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Efforts to update town’s Comprehensive Plan begin anew as consulting firm launches website
Girls Basketball: SWR improves to 18-0 with another blowout victory
NORTHFORKER
Made on the North Fork: Contemporary Assemblage Art with David Betts
Where to catch live music this winter
SOUTHFORKER
More than a hill of beans: Cassoulet with Sylvie Bigar at Almond, February 9th
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 22.
