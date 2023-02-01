School superintendent outlines spending

School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. (Credit Julie Lane)

The public got a look at what could be considered the heart of the budget for the 2023-24 Shelter Island School’s year Monday night — spending directly attributable to education.

The spending covers two administrators and 28 teachers; non-instructional personnel who assist teachers and administrators; classroom equipment, materials and supplies; contractual expenses; response to intervention services; and field trips.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., outlined anticipated spending for segments including:

• $3.69 million for academic administration and general classroom instruction, compared with $3.75 million in the current year.

• $2.03 million for special education, occupational education, summer school, library and computer instruction guidance, counseling health, compared with $1.959 million this year.

• 357,471 for co-curricular activities and athletics, compared with $285,572 this year.

At this stage, all numbers are tentative and subject to adjustments.

For example, Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott has estimated special education costs for the next school year at $1.196 million. By law, school districts must provide services to special education students based on individual education plans developed by a Committee on Special Education.

If a needed service can’t be provided within the district, it must be paid for wherever that service is offered. A single special education student moving into the district can also affect costs.

Ms. Rylott estimates a 7.8% increase for services, compared with the current year’s cost.

Although the school is small, it offers a wealth of co-curricular activities that are funded from this part of the budget. It also offers many sports, and at the request of students, is launching a soccer program that accounts for some of the added spending in the budget, Mr. Doelger said.

The next budget workshop is set for March 1 and will focus on facilities, transportation and capital spending.

The Board of Education and administration will continue to focus on the goal of keeping the budget within the state-imposed 2% spending cap, Mr. Doelger said.