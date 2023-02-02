Shelter Island Reporter partial obituary: Christine (Chris) Lewis

Former Deputy Town Supervisor and Councilwoman Chris Lewis, and a central figure in the life of Shelter Island for decades, died on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was 88 years old.

Chris Lewis (Reporter File Photo)

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at the cemetery behind the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church or the Shelter Island Senior Center Foundation would be appreciated.

A full obituary will follow on this site and in the print edition of the Reporter, as well as an appreciation of the life of Ms. Lewis.