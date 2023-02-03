Daily Update: Tracking the green comet in our skies, Honor roll students named
Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter partial obituary: Christine (Chris) Lewis
Tracking the green comet in our skies
Shelter Island Secondary School Honor Roll
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Wind chill advisory issued as blast of arctic air arrives
Town Hall Notes: Hearing set on battery storage moratorium, Supervisor appoints new deputy
Southold American Legion post looks ahead with new commander
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town eyeing $25M federal grant to continue downtown revitalization
Boys Basketball: Heartbreaker in Riverhead as Waves fall in overtime
NORTHFORKER
Here’s which Sparkling Pointe wines to pair with Girl Scout Cookies
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Feb. 4
SOUTHFORKER
New York Wine of the Week: 2020 Bridge Lane Red Blend, $20
Southside Sips: the Katana-tini
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with the temperature falling to just 15 degrees by 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 4, with wind chill values between -10 and -15.
