Wind chill advisory issued as blast of arctic air arrives

Low temperatures are forecast in the single digits with below-zero wind chills. (Credit: National Weather Service)

Extremely cold temperatures as part of an arctic air mass settling over the area Friday will bring wind chill values below zero, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A wind chill advisory will take effect Friday at 5 p.m. through 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The NWS is recommending staying inside overnight on Friday.

Dressing in layers and wearing a hat and gloves if going outdoors is also recommended to ensure that skin is protected from frostbite.

The wind chills, “could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken,” the NWS’s advisory said. Pets must also be brought indoors

Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s during the day Friday and will plummet to the single digits by early Saturday morning.

Blustery northwest winds at 20 mph could make it feel as low as 15 below zero overnight.