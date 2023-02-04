Frozen Island

A view Saturday morning of Bug Light with ice and frozen sea mist. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Islanders woke to the coldest day of winter 2023, with a temperature hovering below 10 degrees on a bright, sun-filled, icy Saturday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a high temperature of 23 degrees today, but a west wind at 10 to 16 mph will make it feel more like zero to 10 degrees below.

Tonight, clouds move in and, according to the NWS, the wind will shift to the southwest at 10 to 17 mph, and wind chill values will be between 10 and 15 degrees.

Tomorrow, Sunday, Mother Nature will flip a switch and high temperatures will be about 46 degrees, according to the NWS forecast.

But wind chill values will still be a cold 25 to 35 degrees.

Below are some more beautiful views by Adam Bundy.

Dering harbor.

Little Ram.