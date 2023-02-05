What is that? Feb. 5, 2023

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Cynthia Michalak was right on the money, responding correctly on our Facebook page that last week’s photo (see right) was taken at the corner of Burns and North Cartwright roads.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Carleen Washington emailed us with the correct location and Island historian Ed Shillingburg also got in touch with us via email, noting that the anchor is the “marker of the former St. Gabriel’s Youth Center with a view of St. Gabriel’s Meadow.”

The beautiful open space consists of 7.9 acres, purchased in 2004 by the Town and County from the Passionist Fathers religious order.

In 2015, the St. Gabriel’s Retreat Center, 25 acres fronting Coecles Harbor, was sold by the Passionists for $15.1 million to Pandion Acquisitions to develop luxury homes.