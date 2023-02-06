Daily Update: Students kick off ‘Souper Bowl’ food drive, Scenes from a frozen Shelter Island
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Fresh Pond remediation awaits hearing: Committee recommends $147,600 grant
‘Souper’ Bowl food drive kicks off: Friendly student competition helps community
Shelter Island student art work honors Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis
Preserving the history of Shelter Island houses
Island varsity boys drop two, but team plays one of its best games of season
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Auxiliary raises record-breaking $555K for Stony Brook ELIH
Village awaits feedback from county on development moratorium
Southold Blotter: Man assaulted outside of his Mattituck home
Editorial: We cannot remain silent on Holocaust Remembrance Day
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Improvements, new mini-golf course planned for Sandy Pond in Riverhead under new owners
More downtown apartments in Riverhead on the horizon as approvals slated for Suffolk Theater, Zenith building
Citing major accomplishments, Yvette Aguiar will not run for reelection in the fall
Police Blotters: Brooklyn man wanted for homicide arrested on Long Island Expressway in Riverhead
NORTHFORKER
What North Fork chefs eat on Super Bowl Sunday
One Minute on the North Fork: Decorating Valentine’s Day treats with the North Fork Flour Shoppe
SOUTHFORKER
7 Hamptons day and overnight summer camps
Southforker Stories Podcast: Kidd Squid Saves the Day!
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 46, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 26.
