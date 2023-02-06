Mashomack celebrates winter in the woods: Nature programs for children and families

Illuminated trees and paths at Mashomack one evening last winter. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

After being closed for most of January, the trails at the Mashomack Preserve are open seven days a week again, with the opportunity to enjoy the winter woods on your own as well as participate in special activities in February.

The February Book in the Woods is “Owl Moon” by Jane Yolen. Families are encouraged to take a self-guided, half-mile walk and read as you go.

A walk in the winter woods is a magical adventure for a child. It’s a perfect family nature adventure and a great way to get children into the outdoors, and maybe into “owling” as well.

Mashomack Point: A Tour of the Katharine Ordway Wildlife Refuge

Saturday, Feb. 11, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dedicated to a visionary and generous nature lover, Mashomack Point is opened for a guided walk just once a year.

This mid-winter truck ride and hike will allow visitors to explore this unique area’s woodlands, kettles and fields, culminating with a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. Dress warmly. Advance registration is required.

Special Winter Break Program: Winter in the Woods

Friday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winter is a little-explored time of wonder. Children can spend the day during this special winter break program at Mashomack.

They’ll explore the woods by foot or by truck, build a nestbox for bird friends, search for signs of deer and other wildlife, and make a winter-themed snack. Fun for ages 7 to 10. The fee is $50, with scholarships available. Advance registration is required.

To reserve your spot in any of the above programs, please email [email protected].

Trails are open seven days a week, from dawn to dusk. The Visitor Center Exhibits are open Thursday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitor Center bathrooms are open daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.