Preserving the history of Shelter Island houses

‘Kemah,’ the 18th Century colonial house on South Midway Road built by George Havens. (Credit: Saunders & Associates)

Shelter Island Historical Society archivist Kaitlin Ketcham invites Island homeowners to participate in the Society’s House Registry Program, to collect information on Shelter Island homes and buildings.

Whether your house or building has been standing since the late 19th Century or your home is a new construction, the goal is to register every home and building on Shelter Island to benefit future researchers and historians.

The Registry can be used to trace ancestral footsteps, discover the names and anecdotes of previous homeowners, and outline architectural history.

To participate, visit shelterislandhistorical.org/houseregistryproject.html