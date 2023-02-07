Daily Update: Town Board signs off on North Ferry ramp work, Mashomack celebrates winter in the woods
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Town Board signs off on North Ferry ramp work
Mashomack celebrates winter in the woods: Nature programs for children and families
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport Fire Department seeks federal grant for modern fire rescue boat
Boys Track and Field: Mattituck’s Trevor Zappulla takes first place in 1000-meter race at county championships
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
La Perla Restaurant and Bar opens at former PeraBell on Main Street
Hearing on Riverhead Ciderhouse expansion postponed until March
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Enjoy all seasons on Mattituck Inlet
SOUTHFORKER
Quench your thirst for wine know-how at Park Place Wines & Liquors
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 43, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. and the low will be around 35.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.