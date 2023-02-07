Daily Update: Town Board signs off on North Ferry ramp work, Mashomack celebrates winter in the woods

The North Ferry’s Mashomack. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Town Board signs off on North Ferry ramp work

Mashomack celebrates winter in the woods: Nature programs for children and families

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Fire Department seeks federal grant for modern fire rescue boat

Boys Track and Field: Mattituck’s Trevor Zappulla takes first place in 1000-meter race at county championships

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

La Perla Restaurant and Bar opens at former PeraBell on Main Street

Hearing on Riverhead Ciderhouse expansion postponed until March

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Enjoy all seasons on Mattituck Inlet

SOUTHFORKER

Quench your thirst for wine know-how at Park Place Wines & Liquors

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 43, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. and the low will be around 35.

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

