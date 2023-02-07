Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Feb. 7, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Patricia Rhee of Southold told police that while she was driving south on Grand Avenue on Feb. 1, her cell phone disconnected from its magnetic mount and fell onto the floor. She went to grab the phone, momentarily took her eyes off the road and veered right, hitting a property owner’s pickup truck parked on the west side of the street.

Damage to the right front of Ms. Rhee’s vehicle and the left rear of the truck was estimated at over $1,000.

In a minor accident at the Heights Post Office on Jan. 30, Rahzsad L. Reid of Irvington, N. J., said he was backing into the loading dock to deliver mail when he hit the building above the dock. There was minor damage, under $1,000, to the truck; none to the building.

OTHER REPORTS

An officer responded to a shoplifting complaint in the Center on Jan. 30. Charges of petit larceny in the 2nd degree were not pursued, but an affidavit of trespass was signed, and police advised the suspect not to return to that location.

An officer on patrol noticed a blinking porch light in the Heights on Jan. 30; the homeowner, aware of the problem, was having it corrected.

Officers conducted rainfall gauge measurements in the Heights on Jan. 31 as part of the Dering Harbor conditional shellfish monitoring program.

Also on that date, a caller was advised that comments on an Instagram account did not constitute a violation of harassment degree in the 2nd degree. A neighborhood dispute was reported in the Center.

Police notified Town and Heights Highway departments about snow-covered roadways on Feb. 1. A report of a possible scam by mail was investigated on the 1st.

On Feb. 2, a disturbance in the Heights was reported; an officer responded and no negative issues were noted.

A caller told police on Feb. 3, that her baby had been locked accidentally in her vehicle parked in the Center. Officers obtained entry into the vehicle with no problems.

A number of hazardous conditions were reported on Feb. 3. Trees and wires were downed in Menantic, the Center and Shorewood. Officers and the Highway Department cleared roadways and PSEG responded to power outages.

Police and the Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in Silver Beach on Feb.4. High winds had blown open the front door, which had not been locked properly, and had set off the alarm.

A downed tree blocking a Hay Beach roadway was removed by the Highway Department on the 4th.

Gunshots were reported in Hay Beach on Feb. 5. People were skeetshooting near Gulf Pond in Greenport.

In other incidents: police monitored a high school basketball game; escorted two funeral processions; attended a rifle recertification class in Westhampton; conducted a well-being check; and taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) to 6th graders.

ANIMALS

A deer was reported stuck in a soccer net in Hay Beach; an officer cut the netting away from the deer and freed it.

A caller said a dog was stuck in a basement in Sound View; the dog came out on its own. A dog at large in the Center was retrieved by its owner before the animal control officer (ACO) arrived. Two other dogs at large in the Center also returned home while the ACO was responding.

A dog sitter for her neighbor’s dog had problems getting the dog into the residence; the ACO leashed the dog and brought it inside.

A caller said an orange and white cat had been hanging around the Cartwright area for a couple of months. The neighbors were unsure of its owners. The ACO made posters and put them on social media; the cat will be trapped and scanned for a microchip if no one claims him.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 and 4. One case was taken to Southampton Hospital on Jan. 30 and a second patient was transported to hospice on Jan. 30.