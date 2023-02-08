An invitation to the dance: Island artist featured in exhibit, dance project

(Credit: Margaret Garrett)

On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., an opening reception will celebrate the exhibit “East End Collected 7” at the Southampton Art Center. Island artist Margaret Garrett will have a video and paintings in the show, which runs from Feb. 11 to April 29.

Also, from Feb. 10-19, Ms. Garrett will be an artist in residence at The Church in Sag Harbor. In a multidisciplinary project, she will lead four workshops creating dances, drawings and a video. The public is welcome to visit during the last hour of each workshop.

The project is seeking community volunteers who are excited by the notion of becoming a dancer for the day.

Over the course of two weekends, participants will be welcomed to The Church by the artist and embark on learning choreographed dances inspired by the four elements: earth, water, fire and air.

This project requires the participation of everyday people, not necessarily trained dancers.

The dances are simple and easy to learn; dance experience is not required but this is a movement-based art project, so participation and focus are vital. Interested individuals are welcome to sign up for any or all of the four sessions.

There is a limited number of participants for each session.

The information and invitation are at thechurchsagharbor.org/event/open-call-for-a-dance-and-video-project/with-artist-in-residence%2C-margaret-garrett