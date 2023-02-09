Daily Update: Island artist featured in Southampton exhibit, Noyac fire spurs action on rental safety

(Credit: Margaret Garrett)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

An invitation to the dance: Island artist featured in exhibit, dance project

Deadly Noyac fire spurs action by Island officials on safety for renters

Column: Local representatives tell governor to keep it local when it comes to housing

Town Board signs off on North Ferry ramp work

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Feb. 9, 2023

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 9, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CSEA union contract dispute heats up at Southold Town Board meeting

Exhibit showing antique dolls of color is one of several local programs planned for Black History Month

Boys Basketball: Bittersweet end to Settlers season

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Downtown Riverhead civic group launches podcast to discuss local issues

Cops: Teen charged with grand larceny following Walmart theft

Riverhead police seek public’s help to locate teen missing from Timothy Hill

NORTHFORKER

Forbes named Riverhead among top 50 places to travel — here’s how to spend a day there

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Valentine’s Day weekend

SOUTHFORKER

Hey kids, be a SoFo star at open mic night!

WEATHER

It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 52, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 44.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.