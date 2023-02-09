Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Feb. 9, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for Zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting & Crochet Club: Monday, 5:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive Zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Galaxy Sensory Bottle (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Create your own sparkly, mesmerizing galaxy in a bottle. These are a great way to help you to relax and calm your mind or just admire how cool they are. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Sparkle Tumblers (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Make awesome reusable cups — these tumblers come with straws and can have confetti, a message, or even a picture added to them to make them completely unique to you. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Block Painting Early Childhood Craft Program, 11:30 a.m. Perfect for the beginning artist, using finger paints so perfectly safe for even the littlest ones. They’ll get to paint their own block and keep them as a cute memento. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Tween Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. February meeting of graphic novel book club, discussing January’s book Frizzy by Claribel A. Ortega, and picking March book. Snacks, drinks and plenty of book talk. Visit silibrary.org to register for

this program.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Yarn Bracelets (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Use pipe cleaners and yarn to create gorgeous bracelet designs and share with your friends. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Valentine’s Day Lunch for Seniors (60+), 12 – 2 p.m. at the Community Center. Music, lunch from Stars Cafe and a sweet treat. Hosted by the Recreation Dept. and Senior Center. Advance registration required. Contact Town Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann at [email protected] or 631-749-0309 or Emily Bohach at [email protected] or 631-749-0978. Free — canned good donations for the Shelter Island Pantry accepted.

Shelter Island Book Club – A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, 5 p.m., Library. The beloved American classic, the story of young, idealistic Francie and her bittersweet formative years in the slums of Williamsburg has enchanted millions of readers for more than sixty years. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Friday Night Dialogue: Sin City Gangers: The Rise and Decline of the Mob in Las Vegas by Jeffrey Sussman, 7 p.m. Library (In Person and Zoom) How the most powerful mobsters in the country built, bought, and controlled not only gambling casinos in Vegas, but also many important politicians, who did the mob’s bidding. Visit silibrary.org to register for in-person or Zoom. Please select which you are registering for on the registration page.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, February 9, 7 – 8 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, February 13, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, February 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, February 14, 7 – 8 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, February 15, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, February 16, 9 – 10 a.m.