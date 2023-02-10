Thiele rejects MTA payroll tax hike proposal

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (Courtesy photo)

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor) has taken exception to Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposal to increase the MTA payroll tax.

The tax, first imposed in 2009, was designed to eliminate the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s $1.2 billion deficit and is imposed on companies with employees working in the Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District, which includes New York City, and Suffolk, Nassau, Rockland, Westchester, Putnam, Orange and Dutchess counties.

It has drawn criticism in Suffolk County since its inception.

“I voted against the institution of this onerous levy back in 2009 and worked diligently to at least a partial rollback of this ill-considered charge for many small businesses,” Mr. Thiele said. Increasing the tax is “a non-starter for me in 2023,” he added.