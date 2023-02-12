Shelter Island By the Numbers — Feb. 12, 2023
16
Years Chris Lewis served on the Town Board, believed to be the longest term ever by a woman.
1
Couple will have the Ram’s Head Inn to themselves for a unique Valentine’s celebration lasting 24 hours.
50
Island students in grades 6 through 12 named to the high honor roll or honor roll for the second quarter.
5
Programs being offered this summer by the Shelter Island Historical Society with registrations accepted now.
90 to 95
Percent decrease of eelgrass growing on the bay bottoms, a nursery habitat for scallops.
1
Deer, freed from a soccer net in Hay Beach by a Shelter Island Police officer.