Daily Update: Thiele rejects proposed MTA payroll tax hike, Island girls headed to track championships

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Three Island girls to Small School Championships

Thiele rejects MTA payroll tax hike proposal

Gimme Shelter: Stupid Bowl?

The dog doctor will see you now: Hospital reinstates pet therapy

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck junior launches Girls Who Code club at library

The Suffolk partners with nonprofit for Long Island original music series

Basketball: Postseason begins for four area teams

Firefighters make quick work of car fire on Main Road in Mattituck

Southold Blotter: Police investigating theft at Greenport pharmacy, Criminal mischief reported at Laurel preserve

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Boy Scout builds bat houses along Greenway Trail for Eagle project

Editorial: Should a politician dictate what is and isn’t our history?

Police: Sanitation worker airlifted after serious injury in Jamesport

Cops: Teen from the Bronx charged after being caught driving stolen car in Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

This Old Place: Explore the oldest public building on the East End at Jamesport Meeting House

Shop Local: North Fork Apothecary is your one-stop shop for wellness, beauty and luxe goods

One Minute on the North Fork: Winter morning at South Jamesport Beach

What’s for sale on the North Fork with gorgeous natural lighting

SOUTHFORKER

6 Hamptons Flower Shops to Find the Perfect Valentine’s Day Bouquet

In “Unbossed & Unbowed,” writer and actor Ingrid Griffith brings Shirley Chisholm to life

Southforker Stories: These South Fork food pantries feed your neighbors—how you can help

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 35.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.