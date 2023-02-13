Daily Update: Thiele rejects proposed MTA payroll tax hike, Island girls headed to track championships
Here are the headlines for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Three Island girls to Small School Championships
Thiele rejects MTA payroll tax hike proposal
The dog doctor will see you now: Hospital reinstates pet therapy
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck junior launches Girls Who Code club at library
The Suffolk partners with nonprofit for Long Island original music series
Basketball: Postseason begins for four area teams
Firefighters make quick work of car fire on Main Road in Mattituck
Southold Blotter: Police investigating theft at Greenport pharmacy, Criminal mischief reported at Laurel preserve
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Boy Scout builds bat houses along Greenway Trail for Eagle project
Editorial: Should a politician dictate what is and isn’t our history?
Police: Sanitation worker airlifted after serious injury in Jamesport
Cops: Teen from the Bronx charged after being caught driving stolen car in Riverhead
NORTHFORKER
This Old Place: Explore the oldest public building on the East End at Jamesport Meeting House
Shop Local: North Fork Apothecary is your one-stop shop for wellness, beauty and luxe goods
One Minute on the North Fork: Winter morning at South Jamesport Beach
What’s for sale on the North Fork with gorgeous natural lighting
SOUTHFORKER
6 Hamptons Flower Shops to Find the Perfect Valentine’s Day Bouquet
In “Unbossed & Unbowed,” writer and actor Ingrid Griffith brings Shirley Chisholm to life
Southforker Stories: These South Fork food pantries feed your neighbors—how you can help
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 35.
