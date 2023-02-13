Three Island girls go to Small School Championships

Andrea Napoles competing on the track earleir this season. (Credit: Kevin Barry)

The varsity girls track team concluded their season Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Section XI Small School Championships.

Two of the three Islanders who qualified for this championship meet were juniors Sophie Clark and Kaitlyn Gulluscio in the shot put. Both girls threw better than the week before in the league championships; however, overall they finished in 19th and 20th place respectively. Clark’s best toss was 26’ 2.5” and Gulluscio’s 25’9”.

Kaitlyn Gulluscio, left, and Sophie Clark, represented Shelter Island in the shot put. (Credit: Kevin Barry)

In the 1,500-meter race walk, senior team captain Andrea Napoles finished in 3rd place in her heat and 9th overall in the county with a time of 9 minutes and 38.5 seconds. This was just 1 second off Andrea’s school record set the week before at the league championships.

Coaches and athletes could not be more pleased with how the season went. The girls showed hard work and determination all season during every practice.

The result of their hard work was shown on the track. Three indoor track and field school records were set this winter: Sophie Clark in the shot put, Andrea Napoles in the 1,500-meter race walk and the 4 by 800 meter relay team of MacKenzie Speece, Madison Sobejana, Elena Schack and Andrea Napoles.

Everyone is looking forward to continuing success in the spring as track moves outside starting in early March.

The Islanders home track meets will be at Southold High School.