Daily Update: Town assessor hired in October is gone, Examining Black history on Shelter Island

Sylvester Manor. (Credit: Donnamarie Barnes)

Here are the headlines for Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Town assessor hired in October is gone

Examining Black history on Shelter Island: Generations of one family in local records

Gimme Shelter: Love’s labor’s won

Island boys wrap basketball season at home

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After 75 years, Rotary clubs in Greenport and Southold continue to make the North Fork a better place

Water authority introduces new program to boost conservation

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Roanoke Elementary event takes students ‘around the world’ at multicultural event

Kings of the mat: Trio of Wildcat wrestlers earn spots in state championships

NORTHFORKER

The Naked Farm brings fresh produce to the North Fork year-round on just one-tenth of an acre

North Fork Dream Home: Find a private oasis in this newly renovated Cutchogue ranch

SOUTHFORKER

6 great spots to catch winter sunsets in the Hamptons

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.