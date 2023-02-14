Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 14, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Camille A. Limonjgelli Acosta, East Marion, was ticketed on Feb. 7 for driving on South Ferry Road with an electronic portable device.

Carl R. Fusco, Flanders, was given a summons on Feb. 11 on New York Avenue for making an improper or unsafe turn without a signal. Carl R. Leport, Riverhead, was ticketed on South Midway Road the same day for failure to stop at a stop sign and also for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Alvin U. Cid, Howell, N.J., failed to keep to the right on Feb. 12 on Chase Avenue. Charles P. McCarron, Shelter Island, was given a summons on New York Avenue for speeding — 38 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Police ticketed Russell M. Bloom, Shelter Island, for driving an uninspected vehicle on West Neck Road on Feb. 12.

During the week, police made 13 distracted driving and traffic stops on Feb. 7, 8, 11 and 12 in the Center, West Neck and the Heights, resulting in six warnings and seven tickets.

ACCIDENTS

Thomas J. Charls told police that while driving around the parking lot of the Island Boat Yard on South Menantic Road on Feb 7, he hit a boat, causing an estimated damage of over $1,000. His vehicle also made contact with several other boats but no damage was reported.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller requested that police open an investigation into ongoing fraud and extortion on Feb. 6. Youths walking on a Center property were reported as part of a prior incident.

While on patrol on Feb. 6, an officer noticed a dumpster fire in West Neck. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) extinguished it.

Police notified the Heights Highway Department to sand icy road conditions on Feb. 8.

A vehicle lockout was reported on Feb. 9. Due to language barriers, it was determined the vehicle was in Patchogue. Language line services (on-demand and onsite language interpretation and document translation services) were used and Suffolk County Police notified. A disabled vehicle was parked along a Hay Beach roadway for several days. The owner was contacted and said it had broken down and she was waiting for a required part. The vehicle was parked legally off the road.

A caller reported strange lights in a Center woods on Feb. 10; it was confirmed that town nuisance hunting was underway in that area. On that day, New York State Police requested help in locating a suspect who had listed his place of employment on the Island. An officer checked, with negative results.

On Feb. 11, a complaint was received about a person clamming in Gardiner’s Creek while the area was closed; the person was gone when an officer arrived.

A Heights caller reported unauthorized cutting down of trees on his property on Feb. 11. One person interviewed said he had permission to cut tree tops for view purposes. Both parties will work out an agreement.

In other incidents: police were assigned to court duty; attended rifle recertification in Westhampton; responded to two false 911 calls; unlocked a truck with the keys inside; handled two lost and found reports; fingerprinted a person for employment purposes; conducted two wellbeing checks; and escorted two funeral processions.

ALARMS

On Feb. 6, 9 and 10, the SIFD responded to multiple fire alarms in Dering Harbor and the Center. A ruptured pipe in a second floor bathroom leaked down into the garage. The water main was turned off. Two other calls on the 6th and 7th resulted from technical issues related to the flooding. A fourth alarm in Dering Harbor on Feb. 9 was caused by workmen sanding on the premises.

An incorrect code was given to workers at a Silver Beach home, setting off an alarm on Feb. 7. A false alarm was reported by a custodian at a home in the Center on Feb. 10.

On Feb. 11, a medical pendant alarm was activated, by mistake, in South Ferry Hills.

The SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the Heights on Feb. 11, finding high levels of the substance in the basement kitchen. The building was evacuated and an Emergency Medical Services team responded to administer aid. The SIFD determined the cause was due to stove burners being left on and exhaust fans turned off.

ANIMALS

An injured deer was put down by police in the Center.

Dogs at large were reported in Menantic; the animal control officer (ACO) recognized the dogs by description and called the owner to retrieve them. The ACO was unable to locate a loose dog in Silver Beach.

There was no veterinarian on the Island when a dog “in distress” was reported in Silver Beach. The ACO assisted the caller in getting the dog to a vet off-Island.

The ACO was unable to locate a sick raccoon reported in Silver Beach.

AIDED CASES Shelter Island EMS teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Feb. 7, 8, 11 and 12. Two refused medical attention on the 8th and 11th; one person refused the offer of transport to ELIH on the 12th and another was not a problem for the EMS team.