Daily Update: Consultant hired to deal with fallout from school program, Shelter Island police blotter
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Guidance consultant hired to deal with fallout from scorned school program
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 14, 2023
When Brazil helped take an Island team to the NY state finals
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
County legislator Al Krupski announces bid for Southold Town supervisor
Mattituck cheerleaders heading to county championship
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Southampton police searching for thieves of ‘Welcome to Flanders’ sign
Girls Basketball: Coming off undefeated regular season, Wildcats gear up for playoffs
NORTHFORKER
Made on the North Fork: Beach art with Lisl Reuschle
Where to find mouthwatering pot pies on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Roasted vegetables with lime-garlic tahini
A heritage house with room to roam in Quiogue
WEATHER
Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.